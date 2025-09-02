The Fugees' Pras Michel had to undergo emergency colon cancer surgery last Thursday (August 28), prompting the delay of the MC's sentencing hearing for his political conspiracy conviction.

"Pras missed Friday's sentencing hearing while undergoing emergency surgery for colon cancer removal," said Michel's spokeswoman, Erica Dumas. "We stand with him and his family and wish him a full recovery as he addresses this serious health matter."

Dumas went on to add that the musician is "recovering right now until he is in the clear and focused on spending time with his family ahead of sentencing. He still remains hopeful for his future." This is the first time Michel's cancer diagnosis has been shared.

In April of 2023, Michel was found guilty on 10 federal counts of conspiracy, acting as an agent of a foreign government, witness tampering and falsifying campaign finance records, allegedly having funnelled money into now-fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low while he was aiming to influence the US government under two presidents.

The feds are seeking almost $65 million USD and a decades-long sentence, which Michel's attorneys have called "grossly disproportionate to the offences of the conviction," asking instead for a 36-month sentence. A new sentencing date has tentatively been set for October 3.

Last October, Michel sued Fugees bandmate Lauryn Hill over the cancellation of the group's reunion tour.