As you may recall, GTA indie rock boys the Elwins broke up in 2022, and earlier this year, got back together to play We Are Busy Bodies' 20th anniversary festival. After that, they released "Isle of My Own," their first new song in three years.

Now, they've announced a hometown show at Newmarket's Summerfest on Main, taking place this weekend (August 21 to 24) on and around Main Street. The band announced their performance via a series of social posts.

See those below, and check out the Summerfest details, including its full lineup, here.