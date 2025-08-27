JUNO-winning roots rock Winnipeg siblings the Bros. Landreth have announced a new album featuring contributions from Bonnie Raitt and Begonia. Dog Ear is out November 14 through Birthday Cake Records, and the single "I'll Drive" is out now.

In a statement, the band said the album is about seeking family stability amidst the instability of being a touring musician. "These songs kept circling back to ideas of refuge — a lighthouse, a shoreline, a dog-eared page to hold your place," they said in a statement. "They're tiny prayers for who we want to be for our children, and hopeful ideas about who they might become for their own communities."

Raitt appears on the song "Knuckles," following the singer's cover of the Bros. Landreth's song "Made Up Mind," which won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Americana Performance. Begonia is on the closing track "Strange Dear."

Below, watch a performance video for "I'll Drive." Vinyl copies of Dog Ear are available to pre-order here.



Dog Ear:

1. Sunrise, Sunset

2. I'll Drive

3. Half of Me

4. Vincent

5. Half Moon Eyes

6. Tumbling Wild

7. Dog Ear

8. Knuckles (feat. Bonnie Raitt)

9. Let Me Down Easy

10. Wide Awake and Dreaming

11. Strange Dear (feat. Begonia)