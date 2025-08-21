Port Hawkesbury, NS-hailing trio the Boojums have announced their upcoming first full-length album, previewed today by the release of new single "Wings of Fire."

The band's self-titled debut arrives October 31 via having fun records, a new imprint of Toronto's We Are Busy Bodies. Consisting of vocalist-guitarist Willie Stratton, bassist Sara Johnston and drummer Patrick Murphy, the Boojums only formed in late 2024, but have already developed a reputation for uploading their fuzzed-out live VHS tapes online.

"'Wings of Fire' is about chasing something bigger before it disappears in the rearview," Stratton said of the new single, which follows previously released tracks "Don't Wanna Love" and "Outta My Head." "It's that feeling when you're flying down the highway — gold on your engine, nothing but dreams in the tank, and someone you love in the passenger seat."

While its music video is fittingly lo-fi (see below), "Wings of Fire" packs a blurry punch at the energetic intersection of '90s power pop and '60s garage, tearing down that highway Stratton mentioned tastefully above the speed limit.



The Boojums:

1. Outta My Head

2. Wings of Fire

3. Stick Together

4. Burnin

5. Meet Me in the Middle

6. Like It

7. Garden of the Sons

8. Football

9. Gravy

10. Don't Wanna Love

11. Dan's Transmission

12. Yellow Lines

Pre-order The Boojums.