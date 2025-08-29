During a recent interview, the Beths' singer-guitarist Liz Stokes told Exclaim! about switching up the tempos on Straight Line Was a Lie: "One of the rules when we first started the band was, 'We have to play fast songs,' and we've relaxed it only when it makes sense."

What's most notable about the album isn't the fact that they switch up the tempos, but rather how they're putting those songs front and centre: the pastoral acoustic number "Mosquitos," the yearning "Mother, Pray for Me" and the meditative power ballad "Til My Heart Stops" all appear within the album's first six songs (with "Mosquitos" even getting its own video).

The album has plenty of classic Beths bops: the title track and "No Joy" are full-on distorted crunchers, while a run of songs in the back half mean that this Straight Line is one that keeps on ascending over the course of the album.

My favourite song of all falls into neither category, though. Closer "Best Laid Plans" isn't a ballad nor a banger, but rather a swaggering dance strut with a groove a bit like the Beths' take on Talking Heads' Remain in Light, proving that these New Zealanders have breadth to match the power of the pop scorchers.