When Liz Stokes logs on for our interview, the name at the bottom of her Zoom window reads "DJ Lizard." I assume that it's just a funny nickname, but she clarifies that she really has been using the moniker to DJ in her spare time.

"I downloaded [DJ software tool] Serato, and they have stems, which is the thing where you can pull vocals out, or bass out, which feels crazy. It's like being able to look at the back of a photograph or something," she marvels with a laugh, adding that she's learning to beatmatch and entertains her friends with "silly mashups" at house parties in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

Stokes is quick to emphasize that she's an "extremely amateur-level" DJ, but dabbling in dance music has been a welcome escape from the expertly crafted power pop she makes as the singer-guitarist of the Beths.

She asks, "You know that thing when you make your hobby your job, and then it's hard to feel normal about it ever again?" I assure her that, as a music journalist, I know exactly what she's talking about. Moonlighting as a DJ has been a way for her to engage with music without the pressures that come with her main gig.

DJ Lizard's cold-blooded appetite for dance beats had a direct impact on the Beths' fourth LP, Straight Line Was a Lie (due out August 29), which ends with "Best Laid Plans." Unlike the Beths' usual breakneck power chords, this album-closer locks into a Talking Heads strut with echoing guitar stabs and bopping bongos.

"We don't often let ourselves go to that kind of groovy place," Stokes reflects. "One of the rules when we first started the band was, 'We have to play fast songs,' and we've relaxed it only when it makes sense. I was like, 'What if we had a song that was in the 120s [bpm] that was a danceable tempo?"



Slowing things down for a dance groove — or for yearning ballads like "Mosquitoes" and "Mother, Pray for Me" — is one of many things that have changed for the Beths in recent years. They have a new record label, having signed to ANTI- Records for Straight Line Was a Lie, an ever-growing fan base thanks to their tireless touring schedule, and, for Stokes, a medical treatment program that transformed the way she wrote music.

The singer was diagnosed with Graves' disease in 2023, an autoimmune condition that involves the thyroid and impacts mood. "That affects your mental health, which got really bad," she reflects. "I was in kind of a hole, and it really helped taking sertraline [an SSRI known under the brand name Zoloft] to dig myself out and find myself a new routine, and just experiencing, for the first time, not having all of the anxious thoughts in my brain."



She took the medication for about a year and a half, and, while it helped her mental health crisis, it muted her emotions as well as her creative spark. "I wasn't feeling strongly about anything enough to write about it," she says, noting that she began free-writing 10 pages per day on a typewriter as a way to generate material until she began working on songs in earnest.

That period of her life is documented in "No Joy," a classically Beths-y ripper chronicling emotional numbness with lines like, "Facial expression wooden / Wanted to cry but I couldn't." (The track shares a name with a long-running Montreal indie rock band, although Stokes admits she has never heard of No Joy before our interview, promising, "I'll investigate it. It sounds right up my alley.")

Stokes further examines her changing body chemistry on "Metal," with biologically focused lyrics about "the metal in your blood" and the realization that she's "a collaboration / Bacteria, carbon and light."



The song is a detailed patchwork of twinkling guitar and ornate vocal harmonies — the product of some characteristically meticulous arranging from the Beths. "We're a band that lives to toil," Stokes acknowledges wryly. "We work extremely hard on everything we do, and we work a lot. That isn't something that I can recommend. It's not probably a healthy lifestyle, but it's the way that we like to make albums, for some reason."

Straight Line Was a Lie was supposed to be different. She remembers wearily, "We designed this whole thing for this album. We were like, 'It's going to be way less hard than the last one. Everything that is was hard about the last album, we're going to fix.' And it turns out that, for us, every album comes with a crisis, and maybe we just can't make an album without pain."

Some things, at least, never change.