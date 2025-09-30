Exclaim! recently interviewed New Zealand indie pop charmers the Beths about the crises that inevitably come with each album. This latest crisis is surely up there with the worst of them, as the band have had their gear stolen while on tour in France in support of Straight Line Was a Lie.

The group announced on Instagram yesterday (September 29) that their guitars, bass, cymbals, snare drum and pedal board were all stolen from their van, along with their entire rented backline. They were in Tourcoing, near Lille in France.

The band posted photos of the gear, asking for tips if anyone sees them go up for resale. The gallery includes five different guitars, plus a pedal board with 15 pedals on it. The band wrote, "We're pretty sad, these instruments have a lot of time and love in them. More than we can express really."

The Beths will continue on their tour, as they thanked some friends for lending them instruments in order to perform. They're due to play Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in November.