Following the recent single "Metals," New Zealand indie rockers the Beths have detailed their upcoming fourth album. Straight Line Was a Lie is due out August 29 through their new label home of ANTI-, and they've shared the single "No Joy" along with adding a Toronto tour date.

A press release notes that the album is inspired by a sense of "existential vertigo," as singer-guitarist Elizabeth Stokes began taking an SSRI that helped her in many elements of her life, but made songwriting difficult. "I was kind of dealing with a new brain, and I feel like I write very instinctually," she said. "It was kind of like my instincts were just a little different, they weren't as panicky."

The band worked on music during a writing retreat in L.A., with Stokes writing 10 stream-of-consciousness pages per day using a typewriter, and the band listening to Drive-by Truckers, the Go-Go's and Olivia Rodrigo for inspiration.

New single "No Joy" explores the shift in mindset that came with taking an SSRI. "It's about anhedonia, which, paradoxically, was there both in the worst parts of depression, and then also when I was feeling pretty numb on my SSRI," Stokes said. "It wasn't that I was sad, I was feeling pretty good. It was just that I didn't like the things that I liked. I wasn't getting joy from them. It's very literal."

Hear the song below, and check out the album's tracklist. Also below, check out the band's updated tour schedule, as they've added a Toronto date after selling out the first one. Newly added dates are marked in bold.

Straight Line Was a Lie is available to pre-order here.



Straight Line Was a Lie:

1. Straight Line Was a Lie

2. Mosquitoes

3. No Joy

4. Metal

5. Mother, Pray for Me

6. Til My Heart Stops

7. Take

8. Roundabout

9. Ark of the Covenant

10. Best Laid Plans

The Beths 2025 Tour Dates:

09/17 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

09/18 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

09/20 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

09/21 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

09/22 Leeds, UK - Project House

09/24 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

09/25 Birmingham, UK - XOYO

09/26 London, UK - Roundhouse

09/27 Brighton, UK - CHALK

09/29 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

09/30 Paris, France - Le Trabendo

10/01 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

10/03 Cologne, Germany - Kantine

10/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

10/05 Hamburg, Germany - Krust

10/07 Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

10/08 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret Scene

10/09 Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10/11 Berlin, Germany - Lido

10/12 Munich, Germany - Strom

10/13 Zurich, Switzerland- Plaza

10/15 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

10/16 Madrid, Spain - Nazca

10/17 Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

10/30 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

10/31 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

11/01 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

11/03 Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Bomb Factory *

11/04 Austin, TX - Emo's *

11/06 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

11/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern * ^

11/08 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

11/09 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

11/12 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

11/14 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

11/15 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre *

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

11/19 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

11/21 Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

11/22 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

11/23 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoor) * +

11/25 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron *

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *

11/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

11/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

11/29 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

12/01 Boston, MA - Royale *

12/02 Boston, MA - Royale *

12/03 Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall *

12/05 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount * #

12/06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

12/09 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club *

* with Phoebe Rings

^ with Bret McKenzie

+ with Squirrel Flower

# with illuminati hotties