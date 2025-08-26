The Besnard Lakes are preparing to release their new album Are the Ghost Nation, and they're supporting it by announcing a tour as well as sharing a new single.

The tour runs for a month from November into December, with the band kicking off in Canada before going south of the border. In total, they're playing four cities in Canada: Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Montreal.

See the schedule below. Also below, check out the newly released Ghost Nation cut "Give Us Our Dominion."

The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation arrives on October 10 through Full Time Hobby. The band recently told Exclaim! about their secret weapon in the studio.



The Besnard Lakes 2024 Tour Dates:

11/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/07 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/08 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

11/22 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

12/02 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

12/03 Manhattan, NY - Night Club 101

12/04 Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's

12/05 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

12/06 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

12/07 Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church