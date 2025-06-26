Montreal maximalists the Besnard Lakes have announced their seventh studio album, previewed today by new single "In Hollywood."

The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation is due October 10 via Full Time Hobby. The follow-up to 2021's The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings was recorded deep in the Laurentian forest at Lost River Studios.

"I feel like it's a very formidable title, symbolic of the times," co-singer Jace Lasek said in a release. "It's talking about the death of nations, the threat of Canada being the 51st state. There is the desire to be left alone, to let community be community, all of those things that feel like they might be under siege; that's what the ghost nation is."

Of sprawling lead single "In Hollywood," co-singer Olga Goreas added, "It's a melody that was circulating in Jace's mind for many years. Unable to let it go, Jace sat with it and finally brought it to light. Written in a dropped D tuning, 'In Hollywood' is atypical in the Besnard canon. Some very creative synth work from Sheenah [Ko] in the outro. A beautifully bizarre guitar solo from Gabriel [Lambert]. This one shows off Jace's vocal stylings and has an intriguing lyrical journey for the listener to discover."

Listen to "In Hollywood" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation:

1. Calling Ghostly Nations

2. Chemin de la Baie

3. Carried It All Around

4. In Hollywood

5. Pontiac Spirits

6. Battle Lines

7. The Clouds Are Casting Shadows from the Sunlight

8. Give Us Our Dominion

Pre-order The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation.