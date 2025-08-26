8

The Beaches have been slingshotted to a level of fame seen by few bands this side of the border, with their 2023 smash "Blame Brett" now sitting pretty at well over a hundred million streams on Spotify alone. They've been on the cover of Exclaim! and featured on the Freakier Friday soundtrack, as well as playing prestigious festivals and exponentially larger shows — stateside and beyond. The Toronto-based four-piece undeniably have more eyes on them than ever for the release of their third studio album, No Hard Feelings.

At 11 tracks, No Hard Feelings is full of hits, offering a guided tour of queer heartbreak — from ego-crushing humiliation ("Did I Say Too Much?") to compensatory self assuredness ("I Wore You Better"). Drummer Eliza Enman-McDaniel provides a steady pulse, while Kylie Miller and Leandra Earl's groovy guitar tones swirl with nostalgic synths in ways reminiscent of '80s and '90s legends like the Cure, Cocteau Twins and Depeche Mode, complementing Jordan Miller's bold and playful singing style.

"Takes One to Know One," "Jocelyn" and "Did I Say Too Much?" are some of their most memorable tunes yet, leaving listeners freshly reminded of what got them into this band in the first place: raw emotion, witty snark and fun jams that make you want to sing along. The band preserves its spunky spirit through clever lyricism, with Miller singing lines like, "You made your therapist cry / And I thought that was hilarious / I think our parents were sky-high or something / When they were raising us" ("Takes One to Know One"), and "Why do you still look up to me, Jocelyn? / You just got Your PhD in politics / And I'm just phoning it in" ("Jocelyn").

No Hard Feelings can feel predictable at times, losing momentum with songs like "Fine, Let's Get Married" and "Can I Call You in the Morning?" After a few spins, I can't help but hope their next album will be bolder. Between their stand-out personalities and Miller's unique vocal approach, there's so much they could do to experiment and challenge audiences. The band's apparent potential to further shake up their song structures and play with new genres in the future is an exciting and reassuring thought with regards to longevity.

The record is undeniably strong in its own right, their second in a row focussed on sharp, hooky songcraft. It's hard not to root for the way they put a queer spin on surfy radio pop, delivering catchy melodies and lyrics just messy enough to feel authentically relatable. If 2023's Blame My Ex was the Beaches testing out new dimensions of their sound, they've honed it on No Hard Feelings, cementing themselves as a band that's earned a place in the public consciousness internationally, possibly for years to come.