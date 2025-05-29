The Beaches are set to release their third studio album, No Hard Feelings, on August 22. In addition to a bunch of one-off summer shows and festival appearances this summer, the Toronto quartet have now announced a North American tour behind the record, which will bring them to 10 Canadian cities across six provinces this fall.

After a lone August date in Chicago, IL, the tour proper commences September 17 in Columbus, OH. The band will make their way across the US with a rotating cast of support acts, finishing that leg of the tour on October 19 in San Francisco, CA. The Beaches return to their homeland swiftly thereafter, kicking off the Canadian leg on October 24 in Victoria.

Following a second BC gig in Vancouver (October 25), they'll head to Alberta to play Edmonton (October 27) and Calgary (October 29 and 30) — as well as spending two nights in Winnipeg (November 1 and 2) — before hitting Ontario for shows in Ottawa (November 5), Toronto (November 6) and London (November 9 and 10). The band will then complete the trek on the East Coast, with concerts in Halifax (November 11) and Moncton (November 15).

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway in select markets on June 4. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The Beaches 2025 Tour Dates:

08/29 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

09/17 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ^

09/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Fest ^

09/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

09/24 Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

09/25 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club ^

09/26 Columbia, MD - All Things Go ^

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

09/29 New York, NY - Webster Hall ^

09/30 New York, NY - Webster Hall ^

10/02 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre +

10/04 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre +

10/05 Milwaukee. WI - The Rave +

10/08 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom !

10/10 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium !

10/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex !

10/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren !

10/15 Del Mar, CA - The Sound !

10/17 Pomona, CA - Fox Theatre !

10/18 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern !

10/19 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield !

10/24 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

10/29 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/30 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/01 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/02 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/05 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

11/06 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/09 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/10 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

^ with Valley

+ with Fightmaster

! with Annie DiRusso