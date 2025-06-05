Ahead of their No Hard Feelings North American tour this fall, the Beaches are giving Toronto fans a chance to see them in a more intimate setting later this month.

The former Exclaim! cover stars will play the newly revived Mod Club on June 15 with Charlie Houston acting as support. The free show is in partnership with Billboard and NXNE, and entry will be granted through a giveaway. A limited number of NXNE passholders can also get in if they show up to the venue early.

Fans hoping to attend can enter their email for a chance to gain entry via a link shared to the band's socials. Winners will be drawn and notified on June 9.

No Hard Feelings is due out August 29.