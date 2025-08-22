The surviving Beach Boys are still finding things to fight about — and this time, it's about the speeches at Brian Wilson's funeral.

Wilson died in June, and his memorial took place on July 9 in Los Angeles. His Beach Boys bandmates gave speeches at the event, including Mike Love — and that speech has since been criticized by Al Jardine.

"Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of 'Good Vibrations,'" Jardine told Rolling Stone. "I didn't feel the compassion, let's put it that way. Mike's got some serious megalomania problems."

According to Jardine, he began his own address with a jab at Love's speech: "Mike, I've written some songs with Brian myself. We wrote one called 'Surfin' Down the Swanee River.' It just wasn't as big as 'Good Vibrations.'"

Jardine said of their respective speeches, "I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to."

A spokesperson for Love denied Jardine's claims, saying, "Mike's focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian. His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine. In addition, Mike and the Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need."

Reminding everyone that Love donates to charity is, I suppose, one way to respond to this accusation!