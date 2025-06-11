The Barr Brothers have announced details of their fourth studio album, Let It Hiss, arriving October 17 via Secret City Records.

After an eight-year hiatus from recording, Andrew and Brad Barr confronted the hard truths that had been hindering their process. "In 2022, we found ourselves at a breaking point," Brad shared in a release. "It was clear something had to change. The real story of this record is the story of that change and everything that came after."

Andrew added, "Let it Hiss is what happened when we stopped pretending everything was fine and finally listened to what was actually going on."

Today, the duo have released the album's title track, which you can hear below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.

The brothers will be announcing a headlining tour shortly. Stay tuned for that.



Let It Hiss:

1. Take It from Me

2. Let It Hiss

3. English Harbour

4. Run Right into It

5. Moonbeam

6. She Doesn't Sleep with the Covers On

7. Naturally

8. Owning Up to Everyone

9. Another Tangerine

10. Upsetter