Maitland, FL's the 502s — the five-piece band making self-proclaimed "beach-folk" music — have announced a North American tour for this fall, including a single Canadian stop in Toronto.

"We're excited to be hitting the road, and plan on doing it with more energy, more joy and more dancing than ever before," the group shared in a press release. "This tour is a celebration of community, connection and the wild joy of live music — 502s style!"

Named for their rumoured upcoming album, the Easy Street Tour kicks off on September 9 in Columbia, MO. Its lone concert in Canada brings the band across the border to play Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on September 17, before the rest of the run resumes back in the US, with things slated to wrap up on November 17 in Boise, ID.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. local, following presales starting June 17. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

The 502s 2025 Tour Dates:

09/09 Columbia, MO - Blue Note Columbia *

09/11 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

09/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *

09/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre *

09/20 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

09/23 New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

09/27 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *

09/28 Portland, ME - State Theatre *

09/30 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom *

10/01 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

10/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

10/04 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

10/05 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *

10/08 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

10/09 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte *

10/10 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *

10/11 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues *

10/29 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

10/30 Houston, TX - House of Blues # >

10/31 Austin, TX - Emo's #

11/01 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall # >

11/04 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren >

11/05 West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour >

11/06 San Diego, CA - SOMA >

11/12 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall >

11/16 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom >

11/17 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House >



* with Arts Fishing Club

# with Noah Levine

> with Briscoe