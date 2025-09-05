Montreal experimentalist Thanya Iyer has cancelled the rest of her US dates due to COVID, and she has shared a reminder that COVID remains a serious issue that affects touring bands (as well as everyone else).

Iyer wrote yesterday (September 4), "Cancelling tours mean a lot of loss — moments of connection with the amazing artists and communities at these shows — lost funding and $ — but we're a touring band that passes through a lot of different places and our priority is to keep our audiences safe."

Iyer was due to play Rock Island, IL, yesterday, followed by shows in Madison, Minneapolis and Chicago, all in support of the new album TIDE/TIED. The message notes, "COVID is an ongoing mass disabling event and a lot of people died — it still impacts our lives and livelihoods everyday."

The post includes a reminder to stay home (or at the very least mask up) if you're feeling sick. "If you're feeling sick — don't push through to come to the show," Iyer wrote. "Stay home and relax and rest if you're sick and if you can't and you need to work — wear a mask! And you can even wear one if you're feeling fine. This is just the reality of touring in 2025."

See the message below. It appears that Iyer is due to resume touring in Guelph on September 13.