The terror case against Kneecap's Mo Chara has been thrown out.

As the BBC reports, the charge against the Irish rapper born Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh — issued in the UK back in May, related to concert footage from a November 2024 show in London that allegedly showed him waving a Hezbollah flag and yelling, "Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!" — has been thrown out on a technicality.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told the Woolwich Crown Court that it was "unlawful" and "null." Outlining the reasons for his decision, the magistrate said, "I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and AG (Attorney General) consent within the six-month statutory time limit."

Responding to the verdict on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the artist wrote via the band's account, "This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about 'terrorism,' a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza."

Chara has long denied the charge, which stemmed from the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit investigation launched after Kneecap displayed a pro-Palestine message during their Coachella performance, and the group have clarified that they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah. Kneecap were recently barred from entering Canada for having allegedly "engaged in actions and made statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws that have caused deep alarm to our government."

See the full statement from Chara below, as well as one from the band's manager.