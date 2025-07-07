Montreal psych provocateurs TEKE::TEKE have announced the cancellation of a series of upcoming scheduled US tour dates, citing "unprecedented delays in visa processing."

The band have cancelled a handful of concerts in the Pacific Northwest that were due to get underway in Bellingham, WA, this coming weekend. "Words cannot describe how disappointed we are to, yet again, have to cancel another run of dates in the US, this time our beloved PNW, home to our label Kill Rock Stars and so many of our fans and friends," they wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

"We deeply apologize and are devastated to be missing you there... That being said, this is a very small problem compared to what a lot of people around the world are going through right now," the statement continued. The band are still slated to perform in Canada in the coming weeks as part of Vancouver Folk Festival and Big River's Ness Creek Festival.

Last month, TEKE::TEKE were forced to cancel a trio of additional US performances for the same reason: delays in the processing of the visas — for which fees increased by over $500 USD last April — Canadian musicians and other international artists require to tour stateside. Earlier this year, FKA twigs cancelled her whole North American tour at the last minute due to visa issues.

Of course, this is just one of the many hurdles touring acts are currently facing amid rising fascism south of the border. Trans and non-binary musicians, as well as immigrants being targeted by ICE in the US, are disproportionately affected.