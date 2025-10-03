The Eras Tour ended close to a year ago, but we haven't had any reprieve from Taylormania. Having dominated the tabloids throughout the year by buying back her music catalogue and getting engaged to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is already back with The Life of a Showgirl, yet another album that she somehow found time to make while on the Eras Tour.

Produced by Max Martin and Shellback, the succinct The Life of a Showgirl is seemingly a course correction after the mixed reviews she received with last year's 31-song slog The Tortured Poets Department and its low-energy production from Jack Antonoff.

So, is The Life of a Showgirl the throwback to 1989 it seemed like it was poised to be? While soaking up the album on release morning, Exclaim! staffers shared their thoughts in a group chat, touching on the album's strangely un-erotic sex jams, Swift's confusing response to Charli XCX, and some bright spots (for grocery store playlists, at least). Our full review will follow next week.

Haters Gonna Hate

Alex: Where are we all at with our Taylor Swift fandom these days? Were you excited for this album?

Sydney: As a zillennial woman, I have been on and off with Taylor basically my whole life, but have been fully checked out for a very long time now. I loved her when she first came out, then again when 1989 dropped, but since she's become the most famous person in the world, it feels like I'd be supporting a corporation as opposed to an artist. She's capable of writing great songs, but her last few albums were very same-y and disappointing, so I didn't really have high hopes for Showgirl.

Katerina: I personally can't say I've ever been excited about one of her albums because the hype always feels automatic and forced anyway, so I always stay neutral and wait till it drops to know how to feel.

Kieran: I have been a fan since I was a kid, and I would say I was at my most diehard in high school (Reputation–folklore eras), but I feel like recently I have been a bit more unbiased in my opinion on her stuff. I used to really glaze anything she put out, no matter what mental gymnastics it took, but I feel like I have grown a bit from that stan mindset. I will say, though, I do generally find stuff that I like on each of her records despite it all. And I do still be tuning in at 12 a.m. on the dot release day… So do with that what you will…

Alex: lol

Kieran: I also feel like I feel very contrarian with her because sometimes I do feel like the criticism (while a lot valid) gets a little comically hive-minded sometimes.

Natoli: I've never really considered myself a Swiftie, but there's always one or two songs off each album release that really pull me in

Karlie: I've been a fan since I was young also, but I've been really feeling the TS fatigue since Midnights. I think the last record I cared the most about was 1989 (Taylor's Version), but that was simply because of the nostalgia factor. Which is funny, because when I saw Max Martin credited as a producer for Showgirl, I honestly couldn't find myself looking forward to it at all.

Alex: I have historically been a big fan, especially during the early pandemic when I had a huge folklore moment. But I've hated the last couple, and my 4/10 review of Dead Poets Society or whatever got me at least one or two death threats on Twitter. I've been excited that she's making a streamlined pop album, but don't see why she had to release this quite so quickly. She released like a five-hour album last year, and she was on tour. Take a fucking break! I'm exhausted, so I can't imagine how she feels.

Kieran: It's true, it's true. I feel like she hit a second stride in popularity post-folklore/Eras that she wasn't expecting, and now she's too scared to take a break for fear that it's gonna end.

Alex: She's the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bogged down in lore, dumping out new material in order to keep the hot streak going, and everyone just needs a break.

Karlie: The 41-minute runtime was definitely a sigh of relief, and this is coming from someone who loves albums that stretch beyond the two-hour mark. I was hoping that she'd really hone in on what she had always been good at this time around, which is making a streamlined, sharp and timely pop record

Kieran: I am so glad it's not another 30-song album from her. Every time she releases, all I can think is EDIT EDIT EDIT. I really think Tortured Poets would have been received sooooo much better if she cut that shit down.

More Mid-Tempo Plodders

Alex: With all of our Taylor baggage revealed: how has your first listen(s) of Showgirl landed?

Sydney: A lot of these new songs were so same-y that the short runtime kind of blurred it all together.

Katerina: Fully agree with that! It does feel rushed and less thought-out. But maybe that's exactly the vibe she was going for: more off-the-cuff, whatever's on her mind? As if she's telling us that the "showgirl" was a costume, and this is closer to her unfiltered self.

Alex: Spotify is roasting me...

Katerina: Well....

Karlie: lol...

Sydney: I have zero liked songs. I'm not like other girls. Pick me!

Kieran: I'm not even gonna send mine cause it's actually comical

Alex: If you liked Tortured Poets, that's automatically like 145 more songs.

Karlie: On Showgirl, it seems like she's continuing to lean into the relatable, awkward, eldest-daughter "crying all the way home" English-teacher persona she seems to have created for herself. At one point, I'm sure it was cute, but it just doesn't hit anymore, given the whole billionaire thing. She's just one of those artists where it's impossible to separate her persona from her art

Megan: For all of the unnecessary slop on TTPD, there were maybe more bright spots than on this? Is this too ice-cold? I've only listened once so far, mind you.

Alex: One of the surprises about Showgirl is that it's not quite as different from her last couple albums as I thought. This album doesn't exactly bang like her past Max Martin collabs. It's kinda mid-tempo. These 42 minutes didn't exactly race by.

Sydney: Yeah, I also noticed the tempo was very consistent, which made it feel very same-y.

Karlie: I agree, the songs really all blurred together.

Megan: I told you! Jack Antonoff's ghost lingers.

Sydney: It would be perfectly fine background music if it weren't for the lyrics being so, how do you say, attention-grabbing. Not in the English teacher way she so desires, though.

Megan: Saying the sky is "onyx" doesn't make you sound as smart as you think it does. It doesn't serve anything, and I say that as someone who lives and dies for the intersection of pop music and vocabulary.

Alex: I just checked, and "The Fate of Ophelia" is 124 bpm. Just very, very mid-tempo. "Shake It Off" is 160 bpm, by comparison.

Kieran: That's what's so confusing to me. I feel like she got back together with Max and Shellback and made a big deal about it as a response to everyone with Antonoff fatigue, but she didn't utilize Martin/Shellback to make the pop bangers they do best.

Katerina: Did she just want a reason to be in Sweden?

Kieran: hahah

Alex: In that case, she shoulda made an album with Robyn and Jens Lekman.

Sexy Songs and Stale Memes

Kieran: Okay but fuck the gossip, I really like "Wood." I think it's really fun.

Karlie: My interest was definitely piqued by "Wood"! I think it was the most sonically interesting.

Alex: "Wood" is kinda funny, but it feels like she's, what, reheating Sabrina Carpenter's nachos, as people used to say a few months ago. The lyrics are horny, but I'm not quite buying it. The most weirdly sexless song about a dick I've ever heard.

Sydney: That's exactly how I described it to my Kieran this morning! So sexless.

Kieran: I feel like it's always gonna be an uphill battle for her to be perceived as a sexual being. She's spent soooo long putting out super carefully sanitized work, so it just feels a little jarring.

Alex: It's very in-your-endo.

Karlie: The Swifties believe the redwood tree thing is a reference to an Ariana Grande fan(?) hate tweet lmao

Alex: It kinda makes me sad that Taylor knows the memes about her. It feels like a feudal landowner spying on what the serfs are saying.

Sydney: Do you think she knows about concussion boyfriend?

Megan: Do you think HE knows about concussion boyfriend?

Karlie: That's super evident on "Eldest Daughter," too.

Alex: GOD fucking "Eldest Daughter." Track 5 lmao. It's a bad one. The comments sections are sooo mmmmeeeeeaaaan!

Megan: Track 5 tradition found dead in a ditch

Alex: Track 5 was a fun thing until Taylor realized it, and then sequenced albums specifically to have an emotional Track 5. "Snow on the Beach" and "So Long, London" were bad too, although "Eldest Daughter" is definitely the worst.

Sydney: The idea of the eldest daughter being so oppressed is also so tired now. Her millennial-ness shows through her slightly outdated meme lyrics.

Megan: "Cooked in Gucci" or whatever on "CANCELLED!"

Alex: When she calls something "fire"?

Natoli: "Eldest Daughter," I say this with no offence to the millennials in the chat, felt TOO MILLENNIAL.

Karlie: "'Cause I'm not a bad bitch and this isn't savage" was funny to me in context, and I wanted to laugh with her, but I don't think she's joking.

Alex: "Girl-bossed too close to the sun." OK boomer, and that's coming from someone older than Taylor.

Kieran: "CANCELLED!" was the hardest listen of all time. I will never sit through that again.

Karlie: oooof

Alex: I absolutely hate "CANCELLED!" Disney villain music.

Kieran: I also feel like it's a theme she's regurgitated time and time again.

Karlie: "I like my friend cancelled" when the friends in question are MAGA?????

Sydney: The conservatives she refuses to disavow are going to eat this shit up. Is it about her dear friend Brittany Mahomes?

Missing the Point Is a Knife

Megan: I think we also need to talk about "Actually Romantic," because I hoped those lyrics were fake SO BAD.

Sydney: Me too.

Karlie: I remember reading theories that "Cancelled" was going to be about her Vienna Eras shows that were called off because of a terrorist attack, which genuinely could have been interesting since she's famously never cancelled a show.

Sydney: It's honestly kind of sad that she doesn't realize "Sympathy is a knife" wasn't a diss track.

Megan: Literacy rates are on the decline

Kieran: Is it bad I think it's kind of fun? I think the concept is funny, but I get it. The infantilization of Charli XCX on Twitter right now has me crying, though, I will say.

Natoli: Her response was very mean girl-coded. Honestly helps prove Charli's point.

Sydney: Also, I hate the concept of "every hater is actually obsessed with me" from an artist who is always surrounded by yes men.

Alex: She obviously missed the point of "Sympathy is a knife," which would be fine if her response was better. The best line in that song is "Boring Barbie" and it's about Taylor herself. She kinda told on herself there.

Karlie: "Mean" was also in my notes about the song lol! Maybe I'm sensitive, but it just didn't work for me at all

Alex: "You're just jealous" is up there with "takes one to know one" in limp comebacks.

Megan: Maybe they'll work it out on the remix?

Kieran: Not in the world where the demon that is Matty Healy is in existence, I fear. Matty Healy is the root of all evil

Alex: Matty Healy was definitely the root of the worst of the BRAT remixes

Natoli: The only answer it could be is that Taylor never listened to the song, because that response is unfathomable.

Kieran: It's also so confusing to me, considering she was hitting her best white girl moves to "Von dutch" at the Grammys and glazed a Charli deep cut in a profile piece she was requested to comment on last year. Makes me wonder if things happened bts or what.

Katerina: I will also say, congrats to Taylor for making Sabrina somehow sound boring on "The Life of a Showgirl."

Karlie: Yeah, the Sabrina feature was so unmemorable.

Kieran: I feel like that track was suchhhhhh a wasted opportunity. The feature made sooo much sense in the context of the song, but it just... wasn't... great...

Sydney: Did Sabrina's vocals sound way too compressed to anyone else? It sounded almost like AI.

Megan: Sabrina made the song better than it would've been alone, but yeah, the vocal production was off.

Natoli: Yes! It definitely steers away from Sabrina's typical vocal range.

Katerina: I don't like her harmonizing with Taylor.

Karlie: It works well as a send-off to the Eras Tour, I guess, which is probably best contextualized in her Release Party of a Showgirl screenings.

Perfectly Fine Grocery Store Jams

Alex: So we're clearly not loving this album. But is there anything we do like?

Kieran: I know I am in the minority, but I did think some of the tracks were solid enough. "Wood" was my standout, "Ruin the Friendship" was sweet, and "The Fate of Ophelia" has been getting a few replays from me. I feel like this is how I have had to be with her recent releases, though — there are a few gems amongst a bunch of regular-ass rocks.

Karlie: I'm backing you up on "Wood."

Alex: The first couple songs are fine. "The Fate of Ophelia" is kinda like "Fortnight," where I can't BELIEVE that this is the closest she got to a proper pop song, but I guess we're gonna have to hear it in the grocery store for the next year, and whatever. It's fine.

Katerina: Totally agree re: "The Fate of Ophelia"

Karlie: Agree. "The Fate of Ophelia" was fine!

Sydney: "Ophelia" is perfectly fine grocery store music.

Natoli: I can already imagine "Ophelia" playing at Stackt Market this fall.

Kieran: Stackt Market, I'm crying.

Sydney: The Toronto Christmas Market is taking notes.

Megan: Knowing me, I will probably find a few bits to like with more listens. Based on the first, "Wish List" was kinda sweet. I refuse to put the dollar signs in though.

Alex: "Wi$h Li$t" actually has some tasty chord changes. I like the melody in the "Real Madrid" bit. Ironically, "Wi$h Li$t" is the most Antonoff-coded production here, and it's actually my favourite song. Go figure.

Megan: Genuine question — what happened to Max Martin? Do we think Tay executive-produced steamrolling his ideas?

Kieran: I need her to put out an album of "the 1." It just came up on my shuffle, and ugh... Where did she go?

Karlie: folklore, we still talk about you.

Megan: "cardigan" auto-played after the album, and it made me so upset

Natoli: The same thing happened to me. I let out a sigh of relief

Sydney: ngl guys, I put on German techno as a palate cleanser immediately after.

Karlie: I listened to new Ribbon Skirt right after as a palate cleanser lol. Kinda jinx!

Megan: Respect to you all, I had to listen to Canadian music.

Alex: I'm gonna listen to My Morning Jacket's deluxe reissue of Z, like a PROPER fucking millennial. I have officially girl-bossed close enough to the sun for today.

Kieran: I feel like for her to put out a good album, she has to reach the lowest of lows with public opinion, so maybe we are getting back on track.

We Come in Peace

Alex: Any final words before the Swifties cast a hex on us and post our personal banking details on the dark web?

Sydney: Yes. I have hired an Etsy witch to protect me.

Natoli: Send the link!

Kieran: I come in peace and that I was the most forgiving of the lot, so attack everyone else and not me xx

Karlie: I love to laugh and play and smile!

Alex: My band has an album coming out on Tuesday. I think the Swifties should all stream it a bunch of times and talk privately about how much they hate it and share it with their friends.

Kieran: Someone told me that on ur album there is a secret Easter egg that you can only hear after streaming five times completely through.

Sydney: Me if anyone comes for the interns:

Karlie: 𝔴𝔢 𝔴𝔦𝔩𝔩 𝔭𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔢𝔠𝔱 𝔶𝔬𝔲

Sydney: y̶̛̤̮͙̲̣̼͐̐̀͋ő̵̤̮̻̟͚̞̞̃ü̵̡̬͓̯̩̦͓̯̤̝̻͝ ̷͚̠͙̪̗̲̒͜m̵̛͈͈̤͕͔̼̻̜̬̀̿̉̐͒̒̇͆ư̸̤͛̌̎̃̈́͋̂́̉̕͜s̶̗̘͚̗̄̀̓̊̿͛̈́t̸̨͓̙̟̦̳̦͖͓̄͝ ̶̨̛̹̙̟͈̬̞̙̘̳ṇ̵̱͂̀̈́̅̿ọ̸͎̪̩͕͇͍̖̦̓͑͛̃̆̐̂̇͝͝t̶̝̊͒́̃̀͆͠͝ ̸̲͎̠͙̱̤͕̅̏̉̄̃͝h̸̳̰͖̦̋̄͌u̷͎͚̙̰̯̲̠͋ͅr̴̻̤̗͚̣̻̽̃̓̕ṱ̴̻͔͎̫̮̮̩̙͚͆̏̿̍̄͘͜͝͠ ̶̛̠̘̙̫͍͈̹̟͍͙̕͠ṫ̸̲̳̬̯̆̓͜͝ĥ̴̢̛͙͖̰̱͎͖̯̫̮̔͝ͅę̴̤̻̪̗͈̱̇̓͗̓̈́̅̚ ̶̧̓̾̇͊̎͛͌̈̉̾̕c̴̡̧͇͍̲̮͐̕ͅḥ̴̨̯͍͇̦̮͈̹͋͆̂ị̸̹͇̼̖̦̻̑̏͒̂̎͂͒̿̀̕l̷̠̥̳͚̋̌̒̉̓͒̐͛ḍ̷̘͔̞̱̝̬̖͎̳̾̑͆̔̈́͊͜r̵̙̮̯͍̲̬̹̣̪̮̃̇͂̀̒͝e̸̢̠̫̲̜̓̈́͂͂̽̈́̉̀͋̕͠n̴̡̜̗̗̱͂̐̽̓̐̕ͅ

Natoli: Kieran and I come in good faith, and if anyone asks, we were forced to do this.