One can't help but wonder if it's all an elaborate hoax; a test of what Taylor Swift can get away with. That's certainly more aligned with the artistic persona she's been building for decades, far too cunning and clever to believe that The Life of a Showgirl is a good album — much less the one she claims she's been wanting to make for years. Yet here we are.

While it's more likely hubris than an attempt to pull one over on us, it's not unreasonable to think that maybe Swift, in her panopticon-level diligence, has read everything written about her music becoming more commodity than art; that her brand has become so inundated with a Marvel Cinematic Universe of lore that only diehards could have any investment; that, despite her strange engagement with it during The Tortured Poets Department album cycle, she's progressed beyond the need for music criticism.

Yet here I am, still desperate to believe there's value in this. And better yet, that the value outweighs the risks. (Everybody's so punk on the internet, right?) What's at stake with The Life of a Showgirl is an, inadvertent or otherwise (although we know Swift is not one to do anything by accident), reflection of the times we're living in — including stan culture's normalization of unadulterated devotion to a pop star's altar based on historical merit, regardless of the quality of their recent output. As is her wont, it's hard to see an album like this as anything more than Swift capitalizing on it.

It became evident in Swift's 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile that she does in fact believe she was cancelled when she denied consenting to Kanye West's vulgar "Famous" lyric about her, prompting Kim Kardashian to release a conversation between her then-husband and Swift that made it seem like the latter actually had approved of the song after all. "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she said in that interview.

This probably did feel like the end of the world at the time, but it certainly wasn't that. Not only is this a startling lack of media literacy on Swift's behalf, but it very much makes a mockery of "cancel culture" that goes beyond poking holes in fear-mongering, instead cutting the severity of the term for actual predators who deserve to have their actions haunt them. Swift's repurposing of it as something fashionable on "CANCELLED!" is a reflection of the worst takes going about the inhospitable social climate of wokeness. To add insult to injury, it sounds like Disney villain music — the ugly stepsister of "Vigilante Shit."

And we can't talk about lack of literacy without considering Swift's massive misread of Charli XCX's "Sympathy is a knife" — an interrogation of how being jealous of one individual can prompt an all-consuming insecurity — on "Actually Romantic." Again, in her desire to reframe, Swift oversimplifies, and it comes off as condescending. (Not to mention the monotonous guitar riff that underscores again and again how flat these attempted disses fall, which does feel very "boring Barbie" indeed.)

People are always going to speculate about who a Taylor Swift song is about. I've seen everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Ryan Reynolds being floated as the inspiration for "Father Figure" — the latest entry in the beloved Swift power-appraisal canon that does, mercifully, show growth, but that George Michael interpolation is a lot to live up to — and who it's actually about really doesn't matter. Except in this case, while Swift definitely views her industry peer as a mean girl who's probably laughing about her while she does coke with her ex, most of us who have actually listened to the "Sympathy is a knife" lyrics know that Charli was a lot more candid and thoughtful in expressing the complexity of her feelings about Swift, and her shame for feeling them.

Conversely, Swift doesn't seem to have shame. Personally, I'd find it a little embarrassing to write a song about my fiancé's dick via a thinly veiled metaphor about superstition ("Wood") that literally references the title of his podcast (and weirdly evokes the Jackson 5 in its intro) — but, in the year 2025, maybe this is how the pop star thinks she can still relate to people: even though she's a billionaire, she still makes a fool of herself for love. Swift detailing the trials and tribulations of her personal life has long been integral to the foundation of the parasocial semblance of intimacy she has crafted on a grand scale, and that much is still true; only her intimacy with us now feels like an effigy of what once was.

To an extent, it's inevitable: she's the most famous person in the world, and one of the most commercially successful musicians that has ever existed. Nobody is expecting Swift to write about what she wrote about in her teens and early 20s anymore, but attempts to tap into the human core of it all on a song like the melodramatic "Eldest Daughter" ring supremely hollow, as the songwriter uses internet slang terms like a boomer who just saw them in a Facebook meme that finally made the meaning click ("So we all dressed up as wolves / And we looked fire").

The one track on The Life of a Showgirl that doesn't feel firmly planted in Swift's present-day life is "Ruin the Friendship," which reflects on the loss of a high school friend who took his own life. It feels jarring in the context of the rest of the record, but it is at this a sign of life; that Swift still has an interiority, and she still remembers what it was like to be a normal person experiencing normal things like crushing on a friend and never getting to tell them. Atop a taut bass-walk, this melancholic look back is meaningful through-line that unfortunately probably only serves to further muddle the theme of the record.

Aside from the title track, this look into Swift's breakneck Eras Tour schedule could never really be deduced as such beyond the branding. "Oftentimes, it doesn't feel so glamorous to be me," she laments on "Elizabeth Taylor," and "Wi$h Li$t" amalgamates the status symbols she thinks other people want in its verses, sandwiching Showgirl's most effortlessly airborne chorus as Swift sweetly coos about dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop. Promoting the album, the artist has already revealed that she won't be touring behind it because she's "so tired" from the last one — and rightfully so! While her reasons for it may be extraordinary, a lot of us can relate to the exhaustion. (Also, why did she feel the need to make two albums while amid said tour?)

"The Life of a Showgirl" sees an exciting return to Swift telling stories that she's not at the epicentre of, even allowing Sabrina Carpenter — a big influence on this album between the 1920s imagery, suggestive schtick, and the Max Martin and Shellback production that still manages to have echoes of Jack Antonoff's work on Short n' Sweet and Man's Best Friend all over it — to take the lead for a bit, albeit with over-compressed vocals that still outshine Swift's. (Heaven knows why they didn't let Carpenter write on this, she surely wouldn't be hard-pressed to come up with some better innuendo than "Wood".) The narrative does the heavy lifting, with "Do you want to take a skate on the ice inside my veins?" being one of first lyrical snippets Swift teased in the lead-up to the album release, further proving that she has lost sight of what a good lyric is.

The Tortured Poets Department may have been overstuffed and needlessly verbose, but the swell of a yearning highlight like "Guilty As Sin?" is still worth returning to. Despite a greater variance in beat drops and textural flourishes (that way the drum machine fades into the post-chorus saxophone is the only redeemable thing about "Honey"), the middling mid-tempo The Life of a Showgirl strays even further from the magic Swift's pen once wielded. The glare of hyper-capitalism's bright lights isn't for the faint of heart, and even the most formidable can let it impede their vision.

She said it herself: "You don't know the life of a showgirl, babe / And you're never ever gonna."