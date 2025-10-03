Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl today, not too long after she spent two years on the road with the Eras Tour — and understandably, the newly engaged mega star is not jumping at the opportunity to hit the old dusty once again.

Swift declared there will be no tour behind her latest effort, telling BBC Radio 1's Greg James when probed about the possibility: "No, I'm just gonna be really honest with you, I am so tired, like when I think about doing it again. Because I want to do it really well… again. You know?"

At the very least, fans should be thankful they won't have to spend their life savings on another round of gigs, nor will they have to contend with the ever-growing threat of Ticketmaster queues. See Swift's exasperated reply below.