Taylor Swift appears to have missed the point of "Sympathy is a knife" — Charli XCX's self-searching song about feeling jealous and insecure around someone more famous than she is — and responded with the petty diss track "Actually Romantic." Now, Swift has elaborated about the song's message.

In her film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which screened in cinemas this weekend, she called "Actually Romantic" a "love letter to someone who hates you."

She explained, "There can be this moment where it's unveiled to you, through things that they do that are very overt. And, as I've gotten older, I've just started to be like, 'Oh my God, you did so much with this. It's flattering. That is, wow, that is very, very sweet of you to think about me this much, even if it's negative. In my industry, attention is affection, and you've given me a whole lot of it."

It's a pretty generous interpretation for Swift to suggest that her "you're just jealous" perspective is a reflection of the mature perspective that she's acquired "as I've gotten older," rather than just some Mean Girls-coded gossiping that is, ahem, so high school.

In a track-by-track breakdown for Amazon Music, she further called it "a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn't know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you've been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea."

"Actually Romantic" is on The Life of a Showgirl. Read Exclaim!'s hot takes on the album here — and check out the far-superior "Sympathy is a knife" below.