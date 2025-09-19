Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen this October in the form of an 89-minute "release party" titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The event hits cinemas on October 3, the same day her new album The Life of a Showgirl comes out.

The "party" will have a limited theatrical run from October 3 to 5. The program will feature the exclusive world premiere of the music video for Swift's new single "The Fate of Ophelia," as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the "Ophelia" video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the record, and "cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music."

Tickets for American screenings are on sale now. According to Variety, international markets (including Canada) will go on sale this upcoming Tuesday (September 23). Participating Canadian theatres have yet to be announced.