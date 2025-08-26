Congratulations are in order for America's answer to the spectacle of the royal family, as Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have announced their engagement.

The pair shared the news in a joint Instagram post showing them in a millennial-coded, floral-decorated garden, with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The pop star is sporting an absolute rock of a ring, akin to something you'd find in Carmela Soprano's jewellery box.

Though we won't speculate on the timing of this all, we will remind you that Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl is arriving October 3. Do with that information what you will.

Today, a concussion boyfriend becomes a concussion fiancé. Surprisingly, pre-orders for the wedding ceremony's 17 vinyl variants have not been announced yet.