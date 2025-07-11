Taylor Janzen has been hanging up "Lost Dog" posters in cities across Canada, featuring photos of her six-year-old dog Lewis. Thankfully, it's simply a marketing stunt for her new single (out today), and isn't drawn from real life.

"This lost dog is not to be confused with Lewis, who actually follows me around a little too much for my liking," the Winnipeg songwriter tells Exclaim!

About "Lost Dog," she explains, "I went through a lot of trauma and hardship over the last couple years, and at the end of it I found myself desperate to go back to a previous, more optimistic, less traumatized version of myself. I knew this version of me would never really come back, and it left me feeling a little pathetic, like I was wandering around searching for a lost dog that was gone for good."



"Lost Dog" is the lead single from Janzen's first fully independent project, which is out this this fall, and Exclaim! caught up with Janzen to discuss Lewis for our Pet Sounds column.

Tell us about Lewis!

Lewis is a border collie / blue heeler mix that I got off of Kjiji in 2019 for $100. He is about to turn six! He was about six weeks old at the time and the most demonic source of evil that I have ever encountered. If you have ever had a herding dog puppy, you know exactly what I am talking about. He would only go to sleep if I played him songs by the Chicks.

How did you pick Lewis's name?

I was rereading The Chronicles of Narnia at the time and named him after C.S. Lewis. I was trying to give him an intelligent spirit through his name. This did not work, as he unfortunately did not grow to be intelligent.

What's his personality like?

Lewis is maybe the most unsettling and strange dog I have ever met. In some ways, he is perfect: he was house trained days after getting him, he has never destroyed furniture, he is great with cats, and he never tries to herd me. In other ways, however, he is a fluffy wrecking ball that often silently and creepily stares at me for hours, hates golden retrievers, has long-standing feuds with neighbourhood squirrels, and once stole six raw eggs.

One time for his birthday, I got him a kiddie pool because it was hot outside and I thought he would like it. He promptly flipped it over and pooped on it while staring at me. He is a true artist and I will never understand him.

Has Lewis inspired any of your songs?

Lewis has not directly inspired any of my songs yet, but I am currently exploiting his image in the name of promotion. To promote my new song "Lost Dog," I have been hanging up lost dog posters all around various cities and using very unflattering photos of him. Lots of people think he ran away. I do not think he is amused.

Is Lewis your first pet?

No. I grew up with dogs, but they were all labs and retrievers. They were all fairly calm and normal dogs. This is my first dog that has been genetically bred to both entertain and horrify me on a daily basis. I also have a cat named Rory Gilmore, but her and my mom are so bonded that I couldn't take her with me when I moved away.

Even though I grew up with dogs, Lewis is my first pet as an adult. He does teach me a lot about myself. In many ways, I think he is very similar to my child self — hyperactive, loud, easily overstimulated, tries so hard to make friends that it becomes off-putting, etc. — so learning more about him is kind of therapeutic for me. I really had to rise to the occasion for him, as border collies are not particularly easy dogs to own. Even though he is insane, he is also the most loving, funny and interesting dog of all time in my humble opinion.

The photo of Lewis that my friends and I meme the most

Lewis when he got fixed and his ears wouldn't fit in the cone

Lewis when there were no other dogs at the dog park so he just sat on the bench and stared at the ground for a while

Lewis sitting in a planter and staring at me through the door in the most unsettling way possible

Lewis's Kijiji ad photo

Lewis and my very first stuffed animal that is also his twin

Lewis and the aforementioned kiddy pool incident — my apologies if this is too gross, it's just really representative of his personality