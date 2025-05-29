Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has released a new EP titled Return to the Roots, consisting of six tracks that combine hypnotic melodies and raw emotion.

The collection captures conflicting feelings of growing up in the spotlight, while clinging to the spark that made them fall in love with music. Sultana explained in a release, "My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art."

The EP speaks on mental health, balancing creative brilliance with emotional extremes and embracing growth. The fourth song of the EP, "Hold On," is an anthem of resilience, reflecting Tash's gut-wrenching anxiety concerning their wife's recent cancer diagnosis. This EP aims to serve as a reminder that vulnerability is strength, and that art doesn't have to be polished to be powerful.

"This is the best record I've made. Not because it's perfect — but because it's real," said Sultana

Listen to Return to the Roots in full below.



