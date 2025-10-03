Fall's Exclaim! cover star, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, has established that he has a whole lot on his plate right now with the forthcoming release of his brand new album Deadbeat, arriving October 17 via Columbia. But that hasn't stopped him from considering the possibilities surrounding the concurrent 10th anniversary of his seminal 2015 album Currents.

"As you may be able to imagine, the 10th anniversary coming at the same time as the rollout for the new album — there's been conflict and overlap there," he tells Exclaim! "So we're doing our best. But we haven't forgotten about it, that's for sure."

The artist clarified that he doesn't want to say too much about what's to come, lest someone "take it and run with it," but it was recently revealed in an interview with triple j that he had been digging through his own archives of material from around the Currents era.

Are we due for a reissue? A box set with the remixes? If all goes well, perhaps we may even get an anniversary tour.

Interestingly, The Slow Rush is also celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, while Innerspeaker is in its 15th year. Parker has only a few months left in 2025 to get the celebrations underway in a timely manner!