At first, Kevin Parker just wanted to make a techno record.

But, he warns, "I wouldn't want people to overemphasize the influence of the bush doof thing across the whole album."

While trying to piece together the mystery of the "bush doof" — which was billed as a driving aesthetic force behind Tame Impala's latest record, Deadbeat, out October 17 through Columbia Records — I offer bush parties (replete with booze, weed, a bonfire and some guy's pickup's sound system blaring Pink Floyd or some such band) as a possible Canadian equivalent.

He counters, "I mean, [with] the Australian ones, it's a little bit more organized than that — maybe the speakers have been brought on a truck rather than a pickup. And it's more focused around the music: techno, psytrance, whatever."

So no Tragically Hip? In practice, bush doofs are a closer relative of raves, albeit smaller in scale, and sans warehouse. That said, my chief Australian correspondent (a bestie with whom I share matching butt tattoos) grants that asking five people for a definition of the term would yield as many different answers. Simply put, it's "a party in the bush."

As our muso advises, let's not overthink it.

Parker has a bit of a reputation as an overthinker, an obsessive. While he does his best to keep a lid on the symptoms, his savant ways are always bubbling below the surface. Part of hiding that artistic zombie bite means that, as with most things Parker shares about the new album, he remains contradictory and elusive. He's like wet concrete, not set, most of all about his own ideas, which seem to make him blush through the phone.

"I think there probably was a time when I was starting out making the album that I just wanted the whole thing to be techno," he says. "But, as with every album with me, I set out just wanting to do one thing and end up doing a handful, and then the process of making the album is [finding] a way of trying to fit them all together."

He adds, "Bush doofs can [also] be pretty eclectic."



The album's first two singles are "End of Summer" and "Loser." The former is a hazy, progressive house track that would be well suited to said outdoor dance parties; the latter is a slick, plucky wet groove for dissociating while smoking resinous substances indoors on mid-century modern furniture.

They could, in any other artist's repertoire, represent two poles on either end of a rich genre gradient, but no such duality is found across Deadbeat's 12 tracks. Instead, the album contains predominantly synthetic experiments that sound mostly unfamiliar in Tame Impala's catalogue, save for the ultimate tell that is Parker's signature falsetto. One major shift is more evident; a maximalist by trade, Parker practices relative restraint on Deadbeat. Gone are the textural, crunchy guitars — and there's a lot more piano.

Having made the industry rounds with several high-profile projects over the last five years (including collaborations with Diana Ross, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Justice and Dua Lipa) and picking up parcels of style along the way, Parker marks a comparatively insular return with Deadbeat — the hi-def, but also highly delinquent, distant cousin of his loner persona.

Now a father of two, Parker's life also looks a lot different from how it did when he dropped 2020's The Slow Rush. And, to be clear, the new album's title has nothing to do with his relationship to his kids or being a dad. He sounds as delighted about fatherhood as any new parent would — exhausted, but in total awe of the little lives he's now a steward of.

"My recording persona, whatever that means, I try to keep that independent of everything, this sort of entity that goes on parallel to everything else, and that isn't too influenced by my life," he says, explaining that the family now carts back and forth together between L.A. and Australia. "My life comes through the music, obviously, but I like to feel like it's somewhat independent of family, all that stuff."

Rather, the archetypes found on the album — the deadbeat, the loser, the vampire — are the diverging facets of a man who has succumbed to his inner, lesser instincts: isolation, vices, stasis. These demons will not be exorcised. Instead, they've taken up permanent residence.

"They all come from the same place, because it's me who sang them. I'm not always super strictly self-referential with these, but, one way or another, they come back to being me. Whether it's me now, or whether it's me years ago, or how I imagine myself, or how I imagine people see me, at the end of the day, it's me," Parker says. Laughing, he adds, "Feel like I said 'me' a lot then."

Self-awareness won't grant absolution from misanthropic crimes. There's a certain humility, then, to a song like "No Reply," a left-on-read anthem that deals in the mental preoccupations of the socially anxious: "Was I impolite? / Was that joke alright? / I just want to seem / Like a normal guy," Parker sings, embodying the deadbeat who can't pick up the damn phone when his friends come calling.

Parker explains, "It was so satisfying to write ['No Reply'] because it just felt like turning this thing or way of feeling about myself — something that I've been hard on myself for — into a song." Further album tracks "Oblivion" and "Not My World" similarly reflect a mindset of social fear.

"​​I almost didn't want to make another album about isolation. I've already done Lonerism, and I wanted to make sure that it didn't feel the same as that, or like Lonerism 2.0 or whatever. But for me, they are different," he says.



On Deadbeat, Parker gives an external voice to these hidden insecurities — but it isn't self-deprecation. Rather, it's confidence-building: "At the end of the day, it's just me therapeutically blurting out things that make me feel better to blurt out."

Parker admits, "It's almost liberating because I'm proudly saying these things."

That confidence allows Parker to balk at the notion of being a lifelong student of music while being amenable to the more distinguished designation of "innovator" (which he is, for the record). He would maybe be better described as a scholar, given his sentiment that this whole music thing remains "naturally exciting because there's still so much to uncover and discover."

He says, "When I think about kinds of music that could exist, it seems like we haven't even begun — as a society, in the world. There's still so much left that could exist. And also, there's so much that does exist that I don't know how to do, that excites me to learn."

He adds of his own virtuosic process, "It's kind of just being someone who is a slave to the feeling of doing something that I haven't done before. It's that feeling of, 'Oh, fuck, this is different.' Feeling like you're not fully in control of what you're doing. You don't know if what you're doing is amazing or terrible, but you just [ride] the wave. I will always live for that feeling."

Parker clarifies, "Whether it's incredible or it sucks, that isn't the sort of thing that's directing me. I'm not going, 'Okay, I'm gonna make something incredible today.' It just has to be new and different and unsure."

Different like album cut "Ethereal Connection," which takes you on a magic carpet ride through Orbital-indebted acid house. Or the triple-vocal-layer disco song "Dracula" that somehow uses the rhyme "spectacula" without sounding like musical theatre. Or throwing in the Roland D-50 patch 44 (which you may have heard Enya use a couple times) on "Piece of Heaven," and, instead of making '80s new-age farmers' market music, juxtaposing its celestial pizzicato with the imagery of becoming one with the divine clutter of a girl's bedroom.

An in-demand producer with many accolades, Parker's otherworldly songwriting sensibilities have only been enlivened with the spirit of collaboration. Tame Impala, once a fake band masterminded by a solitary dude confined by the walls of his bedroom, is now the prestigious title under which he seeks to fulfill his lofty bucket list goals.

Parker wants to make K-pop, for example. Why not? His interest is piqued slightly at the prospect of working with the fellow Aussies of King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard, a "pretty insular bunch, musically." He definitely wants to work with Rosalía, "one of [his] favourite artists in the world," whom he righteously defends against my "underrated" indictment: "I felt like I was the last one in the world to get on board." The possibilities are endless.

"There's still just so many things that I want to do musically. Even still, it just feels like I've only just scratched the surface of everything that I can possibly do," he says.

"That's all I can do," Parker says of this fickle alchemy, "because otherwise I'm dead as an artist."

Overthinkers can be tinkerers, and Parker is also unashamedly a wonk for gear. But he does "try to keep a lid on the gear obsession stuff, because it can easily take over." He will, however, reveal excitedly that he "just had these germanium boxes made for tour." He continues, "I've never had anything made for us. I've always [had] custom gear, but we got these special germanium distortion boxes for the synths live." He adds with a chuffed tone, "Which I'm really excited about!"

He shares, "I am just always collecting random bits for me. The weirder and jankier, the better — in life as well."

It's hard to believe, given all the different instruments he's collected in the last couple decades, that he's been left wanting for anything else. But last year, Parker's Telepathic Instruments filled the apparent gap with the Orchid, a 12-key, 16-voice advanced chord-generating synthesizer envisioned by Parker more than a decade ago. Everyone from Kid Cudi and Don Toliver to Ryan Tedder has given the "ideas machine" their seal of approval, but, like a dude concealing his birth time, Parker won't reveal explicitly whether or not it's actually used on Deadbeat.

"What I will say is that if I didn't use the thing that I dreamt of making for so long, it would have been a failure," he intimates. "To be clear, there are lots of ways that my songs come together. The message that I want the Orchid to carry is that it's not the be-all and end-all of songwriting. It's not the only way that you should write a song. And not all songs can be written with an Orchid. It's just another way."



The machine of ideas is decidedly still churning, even as the album cycle endeavours to suck out the final drops of Parker's creativity. As he looks forward to the next chapter of Tame Impala, his seminal 2015 album Currents is concurrently undergoing its 10th anniversary. Parker is hesitant to commit to anything concrete surrounding the milestone — lest people "take it and run with it" — but he hints that something is indeed in the works. (He recently revealed to triple j that he'd been digging through his Currents-era hard drives.)

"As you may be able to imagine, the 10th anniversary coming at the same time as the rollout for the new album — there's been conflict and overlap there," he says. "So we're doing our best. But we haven't forgotten about it, that's for sure."

Unrelated to Currents' release but coincidentally 10 years ago, fellow patch 44-user Enya told The Irish Times, "Longevity is all any artist dreams of. … It is something you really feel good about, when your albums are still listened to."

For an artist as established and continually celebrated (and replayed) as Parker, it's surprising, almost endearing, that he can muster up enough insecurity to make a record almost about being "a self-deprecating fuckup stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his shit together," as his press release puts it. It's not natural to buy into the Deadbeat narrative when the strength of Parker's will alone got him through the 2010s unscathed, when so many other similar acts fell to the wayside.

Therein lies the difference between deadbeat and dead.

As for the omnipresent inner critic, "He's always driving the record." As it turns out, the criticism is at least constructive.