Actually-just-one-guy project Tame Impala has announced a new album. Deadbeat is out October 17 through Columbia Records.

News of Kevin Parker's fifth LP follows the recent dance single "End of Summer," plus yesterday's more rocking "Loser." According to a press release, the album highlights "club psych" experiments, following in the vein of "End of Summer." The announcement notes, "The album is deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene, recasting Tame Impala as a kind of future primitive rave act in the process."

The album was created in various locations, primarily in Parker's hometown of Fremantle and at his studio in Injidup, both in Western Australia. Lyrically, it apparently finds Parker "channelling an endless bummer, a self-deprecating fuck-up stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his shit together."

Vinyl and CD pre-orders of Deadbeat are available here. Check out the "Loser" video, starring Joe Keery (a.k.a. recent Exclaim! cover star Djo), below. The tracklist hasn't been revealed yet, but it's a double LP.