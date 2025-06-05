Happy 50th anniversary of Talking Heads' debut live show to those who celebrate! The seminal band took to the stage at New York's CBGB on this day in 1975, and now they're commemorating the occasion by releasing the first-ever music video for their classic hit "Psycho Killer," originally released in 1977. The brand new video is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills and stars none other than Irish darling Saoirse Ronan.

Mills's keen eye for the exhausting repetitiveness and nuanced beauty of mundanity captures Ronan's character as she takes us through the full spectrum of human emotion — including those emotions that can sometimes only be expressed through doing a weird little dance. The video also quickly falls into a cyclical pattern — the sun rises, Ronan dons a new outfit, wears a new emotion on her face, copes with her coworkers and boyfriend, and commits to going through the motions until the moon rises and everything resets for a new day.

Straying away from the morbid character evoked by the song's title, the video offers a more sympathetic interpretation of the track. "This video makes the song better. We LOVE what this video is NOT — it's not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious," Talking Heads shared in an Instagram caption.

The video arrives a week after Talking Heads announced a Super Deluxe Edition reissue of their second album, More Songs About Buildings and Food, set to release on July 25.

Watch the "Psycho Killer" video below.



