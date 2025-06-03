Talking Heads are teasing something. With the 50th anniversary of their first show coming up, the group have shared a teaser for something arriving this Thursday (June 5).

This Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the band's first-ever show, which took place at New York's CBGB on June 5, 1975. It seems most likely that whatever they're teasing has something to do with that milestone.

The short teaser clip is branded to match their debut album, Talking Heads: 77, since it features the same distinctive font as the album cover, as well as a clip of the single "Psycho Killer." The anniversary of that album isn't for another two years, however, and they already reissued that album just last year.

Stay tuned to find out what Talking Heads are teasing on Thursday. They've been a little more active than usual in recent years, having reunited for interviews and Jeopardy! categories.