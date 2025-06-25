From the creators of On a Night Like This, Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre has announced the Canadian premiere of Six String: A History of the Guitar, running from July 18 through 27.

The 90-minute show directed by Frank Cox-O'Connell, created in collaboration with Beau Dixon and Lia Grainger, is described as a "high-energy docu-concert" featuring the music of the Rolling Stones, Nirvana and more, performed by an ensemble of musicians and storytellers — including Talia Schlanger, SATE, Derek Downham, Michael Occhipinti, Kurt Swinghammer, Joanna Majoko, Jesse Barksdale and Lucas Harris.

Tracing the story of how, in the 20th century, the six-string instrument became a cultural engine, not only shaping a wide array of musical genres — from jazz to flamenco to blues to rock — but fuelling social movements. Six String takes the history of a musical vehicle so prominent it's often taken for granted, and brings it into new light on stage through iconic songs and legendary artists.

Tickets are on sale now.