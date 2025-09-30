American electropop duo Sylvan Esso have returned with their first single in three years. Titled "WDID," the track is the first song that Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn are releasing under their own record label Psychic Hotline.

According to press notes, "WDID" was born from an intense period of creation and experimentation for the two band members, and is an "all-caps confrontation against an all-consuming cascade of crises." Recorded at their studio Betty's in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the track features additional production from Jake Luppen and visuals by artists Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson.

The new single will not be available to stream on Spotify as Sylvan Esso have decided to remove their catalogue from the platform. They shared of the decision, "As we prepare to release new music, we have to decide what we want to be a part of and what we don't. To that end, with Sylvan Esso being on our own label for the first time, we have decided to remove our music from Spotify." They continued, "While no solution is perfect, we simply can't continue to put our life's work in a store that, in addition to all its other glaring flaws, directly funds war machines. Reaching towards the world we all deserve, even though we are not in it yet.

Sylvan Esso are the latest artists to join the Spotify exodus alongside King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Massive Attack and more, many of whom have cited CEO Daniel Ek's investment in an AI weapons company as a reason for their decision.

"WDID" will be released as a physical 12" single on January 9, backed by a hypnotic b-side called "KEEP ON" built from a week of improvisation with bassist Daniel Aged and drummer TJ Maiani. You can pre-order it here.

Watch the visualizer for "WDID" below.