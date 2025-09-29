Britpop reunions are all the rage these days. Following in the footsteps of Oasis, Blur and Pulp, Welsh '90s greats Super Furry Animals have announced a reunion.

The group initially broke up in 2010, and then reunited a few years later. They've been fully broken up since 2016 — but today posted on Instagram that they would be playing a few shows in May 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary of their first album, 1996's Fuzzy Logic.

All of the shows on the Supacabra Tour are in the UK and Ireland, and there's no indication as to whether they will be coming to North America. They added that a reissue of 2005's Love Kraft was also on the way.

Stay tuned for more updates from Super Furry Animals.