Hamilton's Sumo Cycle, the genre-fusing project from former teen punk-pop star Skye Sweetnam, have announced their fourth studio LP.

The follow-up to 2021's Initiation, Neon Void is due October 24 via the band's own Cyco City Records. It was recorded in the band's home studio — a converted church they call the Abbey — with guitarist/producer/co-writer Matt Drake laying down the initial prog metal-influenced tracks, which were then polished alongside old friend and producer Salvatore Sam Guiana (Silverstein, Neck Deep).

"This album was written in a time when I was trapped in despair but searching for hope and vibrancy in a bleak world," Sweetnam explained in a press release, having returned to the piano for the first time in years after a period of lost momentum and morale. "The glowing Neon Void calls us all. It can trap us, but it can also set us free."