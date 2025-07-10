Sumo Cyco Announce New Album 'Neon Void'

It's Skye Sweetnam and co.'s follow-up to 2021's 'Initiation'

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 10, 2025

Hamilton's Sumo Cycle, the genre-fusing project from former teen punk-pop star Skye Sweetnam, have announced their fourth studio LP.

The follow-up to 2021's Initiation, Neon Void is due October 24 via the band's own Cyco City Records. It was recorded in the band's home studio — a converted church they call the Abbey — with guitarist/producer/co-writer Matt Drake laying down the initial prog metal-influenced tracks, which were then polished alongside old friend and producer Salvatore Sam Guiana (Silverstein, Neck Deep).

"This album was written in a time when I was trapped in despair but searching for hope and vibrancy in a bleak world," Sweetnam explained in a press release, having returned to the piano for the first time in years after a period of lost momentum and morale. "The glowing Neon Void calls us all. It can trap us, but it can also set us free."

MusicNewsPop and RockMetal and Hardcore

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage