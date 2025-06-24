SummerWorks Performance Festival is celebrating 35 years of radical artistry, experimentation and creative collaboration in 2025, and organizers have now unveiled the program for this year's edition, taking place from August 7 to 17 across Toronto.

In theatres, parks, galleries, transit hubs and stages tucked into the city's innumerable hidden spaces, attendees will bear witness to 35-plus works from over 200 artists across disciplines including music, dance, theatre, live art and more. In keeping with this year's theme, "Back to the Future | Forward to the Past," billed performances will explore "our memories, our legacies, our bodies, and our relationship to time."

Festival highlights include Vanessa Goodman and Caroline Shaw's collaborative, immersive dance/music concert, "Graveyards and Gardens"; a "sonic and ecological" performance by SlowPitchSound and Chel Paterson; Irma Villafuerte's "Xilopango," which is described as "an urgent and poetic dance-theatre work responding to political and environmental unrest"; and many more.

The 2025 edition will also prominently feature several international projects, including "Leftover Market" by Su PinWen and "FreeSteps – NiNi" by Su Wei Chia from Taiwan, as well as "The Ghosts Chat: What Is a Festival?" by the Baram Company from South Korea. Meanwhile, community programming includes works featuring Black, low-vision, and fat-positive and queer-led participants and creators.

"For our 35th anniversary, we're not just looking back — we're pausing in the present to listen carefully, and to imagine what's ahead," Artistic Director Michael Caldwell shared in a release. "This milestone Festival is filled with contemporary performance works that examine memory, identity, ritual, and resistance through a temporal lens. The artists are reflecting on their histories and lived experiences while boldly pushing towards an imagined future. The result is strikingly intimate and deeply connected."

Tickets go on sale July 15 via Summerworks' website.