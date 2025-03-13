While Sum 41's farewell tour has officially come to an end, the Ajax-formed pop-punk institution's final bow is set to continue at this year's JUNO Awards, which will feature their last-ever performance and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Calgary's National Music Centre (NMC) has now announced that it will be marking the occasion by unveiling a new Sum 41 exhibit in partnership with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at Studio Bell. Tied together with compelling storytelling, the exhibition will feature rare memorabilia and never-before-seen artifacts, including the VHS cassette ("Home Made EPK") that helped the band land their first record deal.

"We've kept so many memories over the years — from tour footage and stage outfits to the VHS tape that kicked everything off," frontman Deryck Whibley said in a press release. "We can't wait to see these pieces come together in one place, and we hope fans enjoy this look back as much as we've enjoyed the ride."

"Sum 41's influence stretches far beyond Canada," added Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of the National Music Centre. "We're excited to celebrate their legacy at NMC and give fans an up-close look at the band's journey and rise as global rock icons."

The 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee: Sum 41 exhibition will be accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell from March 26, 2025, through February 2026.