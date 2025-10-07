Ahead of the fast-approaching release of her third album THE BPM (out October 17), Sudan Archives has announced a headlining tour that will take her across the US and Canada early next year.
The outing kicks off January 16 in Tucson, AZ. The artist born Brittney Parks will play three Canadian shows at Montreal's Studio TD (January 31), Toronto's Great Hall (February 1) and the Pearl in Vancouver (February 15) amidst several US dates, which will eventually conclude in Los Angeles on February 20.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DEAD. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Sudan Archives 2026 Tour Dates:
01/16 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
01/17 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
01/20 Dallas, TX - Trees
01/21 Austin, TX - Radio/East
01/23 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hell
01/24 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
01/25 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
01/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
01/29 New York City, NY - Webster Hall
01/30 Boston, MA - Royale
01/31 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
02/01 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
02/03 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
02/05 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
02/06 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
02/07 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
02/10 Denver, CO - Gothic
02/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex in the Grand
02/13 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
02/14 Seattle, WA - Neptune
02/15 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
02/18 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
02/19 San Diego, CA - Music Box
02/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre