Ahead of the fast-approaching release of her third album THE BPM (out October 17), Sudan Archives has announced a headlining tour that will take her across the US and Canada early next year.

The outing kicks off January 16 in Tucson, AZ. The artist born Brittney Parks will play three Canadian shows at Montreal's Studio TD (January 31), Toronto's Great Hall (February 1) and the Pearl in Vancouver (February 15) amidst several US dates, which will eventually conclude in Los Angeles on February 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning tomorrow (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DEAD. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



Sudan Archives 2026 Tour Dates:

01/16 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

01/17 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

01/20 Dallas, TX - Trees

01/21 Austin, TX - Radio/East

01/23 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hell

01/24 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

01/25 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

01/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

01/29 New York City, NY - Webster Hall

01/30 Boston, MA - Royale

01/31 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

02/01 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

02/03 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

02/05 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

02/06 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

02/07 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

02/10 Denver, CO - Gothic

02/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex in the Grand

02/13 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

02/14 Seattle, WA - Neptune

02/15 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

02/18 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

02/19 San Diego, CA - Music Box

02/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre