Street Sects have returned with their first new album in seven years, Dry Drunk, as well as the announcement of a new pop-leaning band, Street Sex, whose debut album FULL COLOR ECLIPSE, will arrive the same day — August 15 through HEALTH's new imprint COMPULSION RECORDS.

Both albums are previewed today by their respective lead singles, "Spitting Images" and "TURN BLUE."

The duo's Leo Ashline — whose relapse on crack cocaine influenced Dry Drunk's inception — explained "Spitting Images" is "about a man who is in the absolute depths of Dry Drunk Syndrome. He hates himself, and he projects that hatred onto his family in the worst possible way. One thing I wanted to express on Dry Drunk as a whole was a kind of ugly, belligerent rage, and this character embodies that. He is stupid and hateful. He might have gotten sober, but he hasn't changed. Not counting the exaggerated violence, I have been this person at times. I think many people in recovery have."

He added, "'TURN BLUE' is kind of a comical, hedonistic anthem. It's about letting go of repression, self consciousness, and crippling insecurities. It's about submitting to your basest urges without shame, and feeling a weight lift off of you as a result. It's a little dark, but it's also kind of joyful, in a slightly insane, ridiculous way. Lyrically, I've never written anything like this before. I had a blast working on this song, and that's not often the case when I'm writing."

Hear both new songs below, where you can also find both albums' tracklists.



Dry Drunk:

1. A List of All Persons I Will Harm

2. The Glass Shithouse

3. Entertainment Law

4. Spitting Image

5. Love Makes You Fat

6. Playboy Body

7. Baker Act

8. Eject Button

9. A Dying Wage

10. Riding the Clock

11. Murphy Artist

12. The Rooms

FULL COLOR ECLIPSE:

1. TIMING BELT

2. COMING OF AGE

3. PERPETUITY

4. TURN BLUE

5. HALF LAUGH

6. ROCK SALT

7. GOING UP

8. NEW BRAUNFELS

9. SHORT CUT

10. THE SQUEEZE

11. THE PRETENSE

12. THE ARRANGEMENT

13. THE BIG HEAT