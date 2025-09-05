As Vulture put it, Sting has received a subpoena in a bottle.

In the latest legal moves being made in front of ever-watching eyes, the Police guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland have sued their former bandmate for "substantial damages" after allegedly not receiving cowriting credits — or seeing any royalties from — the band's notably creepy 1983 smash "Every Breath You Take."

UPDATE (9/5, 1:13 p.m. ET): As The New York Times reports, Sting's attorneys have claimed that Summers and Copeland may have actually been "substantially overpaid." Apparently, Sting came up with an agreement with his two bandmates when they started the Police in 1977: he agreed to pay the guitarist and drummer 15 percent of "some royalties" for the songs he wrote himself to "keep things sweet" within the group dynamic.

According to Sting's legal team, all three musicians signed an agreement in 2016 to draw a line under previous disputes (based on the use of the band's music in TV and movies) about "arranger's fees," thus making Summers and Copeland's lawsuit an "illegitimate attempt" to reinterpret that document.

The guitarist and drummer have argued that the frontman hasn't paid them fully amid the "digital exploitation" of the band's music — but Sting's lawyers claim that, depending how that 2016 agreement is interpreted, the songwriter may actually owe Summer and Copeland nothing for the appearance of the Police's hits online, and consequently has actually "substantially overpaid" them.

The Song of the Year Grammy-winning track from Synchronicity is, somehow, the band's only Hot 100 No. 1 hit in the US. It was also the best-selling single the year of its release, and has been identified by BMI as "the most played song in radio history." According to The Daily Mail, Sting gets paid £550,000 (or $1,025,428 CAD) annually in royalties lately, while in 2010, David Hepworth estimated that "Every Breath You Take" accounted for "between a quarter and a third of Sting's music publishing income" while writing for The Word.

Per a High Court writ. filing issued in London [viewed by People], which named Sting (born Gordon Matthew Sumner) and his publishing company, Magnetic Publishing Ltd., as defendants, Summers and Copeland claim to make absolutely nothing from the band's signature song — despite the fact that Summers came up with the arpeggiated riff, a nod to Béla Bartók, that the song is built on. Sting wrote the chord progression on an organ, as well as the lyrics, at Ian Fleming's GoldenEye estate in Jamaica in 1982, and has retained sole writing credit.

"'Every Breath You Take' was going in the trash until I played on it," Summers told podcast host Jeremy White in 2023 [via Stereogum]. "It's a very contentious [topic] — it's very much alive at the moment. Watch the press — let's see what happens in the next year."

So, if he's really been watching as closely as the song suggests, you could certainly say that Sting would have presumably seen this coming.