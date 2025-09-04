American singer-songwriter Steve Gunn released the instrumental album Music for Writers last month, and has already detailed a new LP. Titled Daylight Daylight, the forthcoming record arrives November 7 via No Quarter, and is considered a proper follow-up to 2021's Other You. The new album is previewed today by the single "Nearly There."

According to press notes, Gunn worked on Daylight Daylight alongside longtime collaborator James Elkington, whom he sent solo demos to and instructed Elkington to "do whatever he pleased with the arrangements." Other artists featured on the record include violinist Macie Stewart, cellist Ben Whiteley, upright bassist Nick Macri and woodwind player Hunter Diamond.

Gunn will also embark on a massive international tour starting this September, which will take him across the US, Europe and the UK. He will make a lone Canadian stop at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on January 15 before concluding the tour in California on January 25. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can find the itinerary, as well as the album tracklist, below.



Daylight Daylight:

Nearly There Morning on K Road Another Fade Hadrian's Wall Daylight Daylight Loon A Walk

Steve Gunn 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

09/11 Chicago, IL - Sound & Gravity Festival

09/25 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

10/23 London, UK - St. Mathias *

10/24 Glasgow, UK - Hug and Pint *

10/25 York, UK - The Band Room *

10/26 Shropshire, UK - Firefly *

10/28 Stockholm, Sweden - stadsgardsterminalen

10/29 Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

10/30 Oslo, Norway - Bla

10/31 Kristiansand, Norway - Dirty Old Town

11/01 Stavanger, Norway - Folken

11/02 Bergen, Norway - Kunsthall

11/09 Sétubal, Portugal - Forum Luisa Todi

11/14 Dranouter, Belgium - Dranouter

11/15 Turnhout, Belgium - De Warande

12/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12/04 Baltimore, MD Metro

12/05 Raleigh, NC - King's

12/06 Washington, D.C. - DC9

12/10 Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

12/11 Portland, ME - Space

12/17 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

01/01 Sawyer, MI - Out There

01/14 Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

01/15 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

01/17 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

01/20 San Francisco, CA - Café du Nord

01/21 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place

01/22 Ojai, CA - Deer Lodge

01/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

01/25 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

* with James Elkington