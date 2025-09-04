American singer-songwriter Steve Gunn released the instrumental album Music for Writers last month, and has already detailed a new LP. Titled Daylight Daylight, the forthcoming record arrives November 7 via No Quarter, and is considered a proper follow-up to 2021's Other You. The new album is previewed today by the single "Nearly There."
According to press notes, Gunn worked on Daylight Daylight alongside longtime collaborator James Elkington, whom he sent solo demos to and instructed Elkington to "do whatever he pleased with the arrangements." Other artists featured on the record include violinist Macie Stewart, cellist Ben Whiteley, upright bassist Nick Macri and woodwind player Hunter Diamond.
Gunn will also embark on a massive international tour starting this September, which will take him across the US, Europe and the UK. He will make a lone Canadian stop at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on January 15 before concluding the tour in California on January 25. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can find the itinerary, as well as the album tracklist, below.
Daylight Daylight:
- Nearly There
- Morning on K Road
- Another Fade
- Hadrian's Wall
- Daylight Daylight
- Loon
- A Walk
Steve Gunn 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
09/11 Chicago, IL - Sound & Gravity Festival
09/25 Kingston, NY - Tubby's
10/23 London, UK - St. Mathias *
10/24 Glasgow, UK - Hug and Pint *
10/25 York, UK - The Band Room *
10/26 Shropshire, UK - Firefly *
10/28 Stockholm, Sweden - stadsgardsterminalen
10/29 Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
10/30 Oslo, Norway - Bla
10/31 Kristiansand, Norway - Dirty Old Town
11/01 Stavanger, Norway - Folken
11/02 Bergen, Norway - Kunsthall
11/09 Sétubal, Portugal - Forum Luisa Todi
11/14 Dranouter, Belgium - Dranouter
11/15 Turnhout, Belgium - De Warande
12/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
12/04 Baltimore, MD Metro
12/05 Raleigh, NC - King's
12/06 Washington, D.C. - DC9
12/10 Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room
12/11 Portland, ME - Space
12/17 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
01/01 Sawyer, MI - Out There
01/14 Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
01/15 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret
01/17 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
01/20 San Francisco, CA - Café du Nord
01/21 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place
01/22 Ojai, CA - Deer Lodge
01/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room
01/25 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
* with James Elkington