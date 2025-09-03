Ahead of the release of their upcoming new album All That Is Over (out September 26 via Sub Pop / City Slang), Irish garage punks SPRINTS have mapped out a slate of North American tour dates for early next year — including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.

The headlining run kicks off on January 28 in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly thereafter, the band will make their lone venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Longboat Hall on February 1, ahead of completing the remainder of the trek stateside, wrapping things up on February 14 in Seattle, WA.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale tomorrow (September 4). Check out the full schedule of North American dates below — as well as the music video for SPRINTS' latest single, "Better" — and swing by Concert Central to discover more forthcoming Canadian shows.



SPRINTS 2026 Tour Dates:

01/28 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

01/30 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

02/01 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

02/03 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

02/05 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

02/06 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

02/07 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

02/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

02/11 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

02/13 Portland, OR - Mission Theater

02/14 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile