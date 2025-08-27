We all knew Brat Summer would be a tough act to follow, but it's like we didn't even get a song of the summer this year. We didn't deserve one! To prove as much, as Spotify continues to slide into crisis management PR, the streaming giant has unveiled its list of the five songs that "collectively define the season" — and it's never been clearer that this is the biggest bummer summer in recent history.

First and foremost, there's Alex Warren's breakout hit "Ordinary." It's perfectly understandable if you don't know who that is, especially since his surname is effectively a second first name, and those guys can never be trusted. In a nutshell, Warren is the latest in an alarming trend of white boy quote-unquote soul singers who seem to draw heavily from Christian and gospel vernaculars to make impassioned, yet pedantic love songs that inevitably explode at pop radio, filling the void left by Imagine Dragons.



That's all there really is to say about Warren's ode to his wife — which definitely makes love sound like a life or death situation, to his credit. "Ordinary" falls firmly in line as a successor to Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," a dominating hit of 2024, but seemingly without the backflips.

The next song on the list I've personally not experienced outside of the TikTok app before, but at least it has some flavour. A collaboration between MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea, "Shake It to the Max (FLY) – Remix" has hit No. 1 on Spotify's Top 50 in Trinidad and Tobago, in addition to charting in over 45(!) countries.



While it's seemingly not really about anything other than shaking it — and the artists are admittedly pretty tepid in their respective attacks on the beat — it's an accessible dancehall vibe for carnival season. Spotify calls it a "high-energy highlight in a summer of more mellow moods," which seems like a reach; even this song seems to hang in the air, suspended, with a rhythm that's mid-tempo at best.

The mid-list highlight is basically the only worthwhile track here: "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lenae. A sleeper hit from last year's Bird's Eye, this song came out at the beginning of May 2024, and it's been lovely to see it get a new life at radio this year. Better late than never!



Lenae's thrumming, modern take on soul is driven by crisp, silvery percussion throughout and a gorgeous finger-plucked guitar motif in the chorus. Despite borrowing a little bit from 2000s R&B, it's a breath of fresh air; the production scratches my brain like one of those scalp massagers.

That brings us to one of the chief auteurs of last summer; she probably had the reigning be-all-end-all song of the summer with "Espresso." Sabrina Carpenter is once again soundtracking the season with the comparably "meh" lead single from her new album, "Manchild."



Carpenter is a distinctly great writer of clever, tongue-in-cheek pop ditties, not to mention an impressive vocalist and performer, but this one just falls notably flat compared to her 2024 output. I'm kind of worried — or is it concerned? Maybe it's anxious? — about Man's Best Friend, y'all!

Finally, we have the longstanding viral hit of the bunch: "back to friends" by sombr, which was initially released in December before being included on the artist's debut album, I Barely Know Her, which arrived last week. I first heard sombr via "undressed" on TikTok, at a time when a bunch of people filmed themselves lip-syncing the line, "I don't wanna get undressed / For a new person all over again" — and I distinctly remember seeing someone's video about how they knew they'd aged because they weren't able to feel that lyric like they did with the songs of their youth.



"back to friends" brings me back to the same conclusion I made then: I don't think you've outgrown the feeling of a lyric cutting through your very soul, I just don't think it's that good of a song! (For the record, it's better than "undressed," though; it has some fuzzed-out vocals, distortion and a bit of an '80s, Tears for Fears-y thing going on.)

If you missed it, Exclaim! put forth our picks for song of the summer at the beginning of July. I'm not going to say that they're just plain better than these, but we aren't run by a billionaire investor in AI weaponry who thinks the "cost of creating content" is "close to zero," either.