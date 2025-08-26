It's safe to say that public opinion about Spotify is at an all-time low, with each week bringing a steady stream of artists deciding to remove their catalogues from the streaming platform — particularly in the wake of learning about CEO Daniel Ek's investments in Helsing, a German defence company using AI to enhance weapons systems and inform military decision-making.

Now, the streamer has announced that it will be rolling out a new feature on mobile devices for Premium and free users aged 16 or older: direct messaging. With a rollout beginning this week in select (unspecified) markets, Spotify's Messages function will allow users to share what they're listening to on a one-to-one basis.

"Whether you're sharing a new audiobook with a friend for book club, bonding over your new favourite song, or swapping history podcasts with Dad, the right recommendation can spark a great conversation with those closest to you," reads a press release. "Messages are a fast and convenient way to share and chat about what you're listening to with the people you care about."

The press release also notes that Spotify's Terms of Use and Platform Rules against "illegal and harmful" behaviour still apply, and users are able to report any inappropriate messages they might receive, and decide to accept or block any message requests. Likewise, Messages conversations are encrypted to protect your data and ensure a safe sharing experience.

Many others and I have thought for years on end that Spotify would do well to lean into the social media sharing aspect of its platform, which already features a Friend Activity feed on desktop that allows you to see what the people you follow are listening to in real time. Terrible timing!