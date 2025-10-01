Your Spotify Wrapped may strike a surprising new chord if you use it to ring in 2026.

The music platform's viral marketing campaign prompts seemingly everyone to share their most-streamed songs of the year. But fans of cult-beloved acts like Deerhoof, Massive Attack, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Cindy Lee, Xiu Xiu, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many more will be left wanting. They're all part of an exodus from the ubiquitous streamer sparked this summer by news that then-CEO Daniel Ek led a €600 million (nearly $1 billion CAD, as of this writing) investment in Munich-based AI weapons startup Helsing via his venture capital firm, Prima Materia.

When asked about Deerhoof's influential decision to flee Spotify in June — arguably the tipping point that inspired other artists to follow — drummer Greg Saunier tells Exclaim! over the phone, "If I were to record a two-minute song about cotton candy or something, I'd put it on Spotify in order for it to be heard. Then, within five seconds, I'm part of the military industrial complex."

That's because even the most innocuous music, let alone songs by socially conscious bands like Deerhoof, has been ensnared by Spotify's market dominance, says Saunier: "Because of our pure desire to share our music with others and not starve, we musicians are foisted into this impenetrable network of corporate connections and entanglement."

Spotify did not respond to Exclaim!'s request for comment.

Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, a music industry executive and associate prof at Toronto Metropolitan University, says, "Streaming platforms concentrate power in ways that may limit artist choice.T hey expand access to audiences, but also raise ethical questions about corporate priorities."

Many musicians felt that was the case long before news about Ek's cash infusion into Helsing, a company that has developed both attack drones and AI algorithms to enhance battlefield data-gathering. In 2020, Ek said artists need to boost "continuous engagement" with fans by releasing more music, which was swiftly met with backlash. Household names like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell then boycotted the streamer in 2022 because it was the exclusive host of podcaster Joe Rogan while he was mired by accusations of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Toronto singer-songwriter Simone Schmidt (who crafts timeless alt-country on singles like "Spinning Out and Going Nowhere" and has collaborated with Destroyer) posted a thoughtful deep-dive on their website in July about leaving Spotify. They declined to comment for this article, but directed us to that post, in which they noted that megastars like Taylor Swift get enough streams to benefit from being on the platform, but most other musicians are left with revenue crumbs. All the while, those smaller artists feel forced to stream their music there because it is so widely used. Schmidt called her resistance a "granular fraction of a half measure," but a necessary one.

Regardless, Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, praises Schmidt for drawing "a direct line between Spotify's business model, which already pays artists fractions of pennies, and its CEO's choice to fund technologies linked to militarization. The removal of music, while admittedly a 'fraction of a half measure,' illustrates how some artists are willing to sacrifice visibility for ethical alignment."

The same is true for Jay Arner, a Vancouver-based, synth-adept indie rocker who has achieved considerable buzz, but by no means rakes in A-list royalties from Spotify streams with her band Energy Slime. Arner calls Spotify's involvement with Helsing "the last straw" in an email to Exclaim! Arner adds that a slow but steadily growing boycott of such a dominant platform is "good use of what little power working-class musicians have. The more artists that follow, the shittier Spotify gets, and maybe listeners will move on to something more supportive of artists." She removed all of her music from Spotify this summer.

However, Saunier admits boycotting a platform as overwhelmingly used as Spotify is more difficult for new acts looking to break through, as opposed to Deerhoof– who, since forming in 1994 have built a devoted cult following and consistent critical acclaim with its boldly innovative and avant garde take on indie rock.

And yet, Saunier and his Deerhoof bandmates have not only been offended by Spotify's practices over the years, but also repeatedly on this AI weapons issue. He points out Ek already invested €100 million in Helsing in 2021, before he poured even more capital into the weapons company this year. Ek is now Helsing's chairman.

"We already had an issue with it. But this wasn't just a doubling down, but a six-tupling down," Saunier says of Ek's many-fold increased investment in Helsing. He adds, "He's diversifying his portfolio into something that maybe is more of a sure bet [than Spotify], which is mass murder."

Saunier takes particular issue with these being AI weapons, which he says lack "human remorse." All the while, right-wing social media commenters call musicians hypocrites for boycotting Spotify because of its AI weapons ties, even though many of these liberal artists support U.S. aid to Ukraine — a country that will receive 6,000 strike drones from none other than Helsing. Some musicians and left-leaning commentators have also jumped to conclusions and incorrectly posted online claims that Spotify is funding genocide in Gaza by investing in Helsing drones (the company is instead focused on European defense). Saunier doesn't make such conflations, but nevertheless points out, "We have all certainly seen what AI weapons are capable of as used by Israel. It's indiscriminate killing on a level that I've certainly never seen in my lifetime."

Saunier adds, "Even if one agreed with Ukrainian policies, which we [in Deerhoof] do, one could still scratch one's head and say: 'Isn't this what governments are for? You know, to wage war? Does it need to be up to private multi billionaire venture capitalists?'"

Helsing, for its part, "insists it will only sell its technology to democratic governments" (per Financial Times).

That is little solace for Arner, who says, "I don't want to be part of a machine that steals money from musicians and uses it for death. It's an outrageous perversion of art."