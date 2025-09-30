Daniel Ek is stepping aside as Spotify's chief executive officer in January 2026 to become executive chair, while two current senior officers will assume co-CEO roles.

The streaming giant announced the news today that Gustav Söderström (co-president and chief product and technology officer) and Alex Norström (co-president and chief business officer) will become Spotify's co-CEOs as of January 1, reporting to Ek. Pending shareholder approval, Söderström and Norström will also join the board of directors.

As per the company's press release, this change in leadership formalizes how Spotify has apparently operated since 2023, "with the co-presidents leading strategic development and operational execution of Spotify."

In his own statement, co-founder Ek emphasized that he has already "turned over a large part of the day-to-day management and strategic direction of Spotify to Alex and Gustav," reiterating that the "change simply matches titles to how we already operate."

Ek's new role has been likened to that of a European company's chair, giving him the power to plot the streamer's long-term direction, determine capital allocation and support the senior team.

The changes come in the wake of the widespread publicization of Ek's investment in AI weapons contractor Helsing — prompting the latest wave of the Spotify exodus, which has included artists like Sylvan Esso, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, Hotline TNT, Sunsetter and Fiver removing their catalogues from the platform.