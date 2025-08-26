In the midst of working on their new LP, Spoon have decided to release two of the songs from the sessions as a double A-side single. Today, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin in Love" arrive via Matador.

"We started work on an album this year and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world," the band's Britt Daniel said in a press release. "But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody's mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now. Let's get them out there."

The supposed new album Spoon are working on will be their first full-length since 2022's Lucifer on the Sofa. Listen to both new tracks below.