San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp have mapped out a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album RUDE, which arrives October 24. The 24-date tour will take the "rudest band in the world" across the US and Canada early next year.

The trek begins February 17 in San Diego, CA. The band will eventually make their way north for shows at Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes Electriques (March 5) and Toronto's Lee's Palace (March 6) in March before finishing the rest of the tour stateside.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning today. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.



Spiritual Cramp 2026 Tour Dates:

02/17 San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage

02/18 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

02/20 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

02/21 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom

02/22 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

02/24 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

02/25 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room At Third Man

02/27Washington, D.C. - Atlantis

02/28 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/01 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

03/03 Boston, MA - Sinclair

03/05 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

03/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

03/07 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

03/08 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

03/10 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

03/11 Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

03/13 Denver, CO - Marquis

03/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

03/16 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

03/17 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

03/18 Seattle, WA- Neumos

03/20 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

03/21 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom