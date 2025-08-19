San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp have mapped out a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album RUDE, which arrives October 24. The 24-date tour will take the "rudest band in the world" across the US and Canada early next year.
The trek begins February 17 in San Diego, CA. The band will eventually make their way north for shows at Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes Electriques (March 5) and Toronto's Lee's Palace (March 6) in March before finishing the rest of the tour stateside.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning today. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.
Spiritual Cramp 2026 Tour Dates:
02/17 San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage
02/18 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
02/20 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
02/21 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom
02/22 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/24 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
02/25 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room At Third Man
02/27Washington, D.C. - Atlantis
02/28 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/01 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
03/03 Boston, MA - Sinclair
03/05 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
03/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
03/07 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
03/08 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
03/10 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
03/11 Kansas City, MO - Recordbar
03/13 Denver, CO - Marquis
03/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
03/16 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
03/17 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
03/18 Seattle, WA- Neumos
03/20 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
03/21 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom