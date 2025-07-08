It's been a banner year for Spiritbox, who recently appeared on the cover of Exclaim! Magazine in honour of the release of their sophomore album, Tsunami Sea — which has produced one of our favourite songs of 2025 so far. Lead vocalist Courtney LaPlante has performed with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella and been mistaken for Poppy at the Grammys, and the milestone crossovers into popular culture are set to continue when the band make their late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week.

UPDATE (7/8, 9:37 a.m. ET): Watch the band bring one of their heaviest songs, "Soft Spine," to the soundstage for last night's (July 7) episode — hosted by Anthony Anderson — below.



Spiritbox are slated to perform at 11:35 p.m. ET on next Monday's (July 7) episode of the show. As their single "Perfect Soul" continues to climb the radio charts, it wouldn't be surprising if that's the song they played, but who knows!

The Victoria-hailing metalcore group have just come off the European leg of their globetrotting Tsunami Sea tour — including arena dates opening for Linkin Park — which came through North America back in the spring.